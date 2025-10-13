Shubman Gill bludgeoned by the internet after India's decision to enforce follow-on falls flat on his face: 'Sack...'

For the first time in the two-match Test series, which has majorly been a lopsided contest, the West Indies managed to dictate the terms in a single session after the pair of John Campbell and Shai Hope negated the relentless Indian spin attack at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, putting on a century stand on the third evening of the second game after the visitors enforced a follow-on. India's captain Shubman Gill gestures during the third day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(AFP)

West Indies followed it up with another solid session on the fourth morning, where Campbell notched up his maiden Test century in his 50th innings, while Hope nudged towards his triple-figure score. The visitors resumed action on Day 4 on 173 for two, and the pair remained unscathed in the first hour. En route, Campbell became the first West Indies opener to score a hundred in Tests since March 2023. He moved from his overnight 87 to reach his century with a six off Ravindra Jadeja.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a testing spell, but failed to find the breakthrough, but it was Ravindra Jadeja, who eventually ended the valiant 177-run stand after he trapped Campbell lbw from round the wicket, when the left-handed batter attempted the reverse-sweep. Hope, however, kept Windies alive in the contest as the visitors reduced the gap to under 20 at the stroke of lunch.

On Sunday, India had enforced the follow-on after they bowled out West Indies for 248, a deficit of 270 from the hosts' first-innings 518-5 declared. However, as the Windies managed to reduce the gap to just 18 runs after the end of the opening session on Day 4, Gill faced the wrath of fans on social media for his decision.

Earlier on Saturday, after the close of Day 3's play, India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate admitted that there was a discussion on batting before they enforced the follow-on. Campbell and Hope then negotiated the spinners with ease, helping themselves to their respective fifties.

"Yeah, there was a discussion to bat, obviously. Those last two wickets took a little bit longer than we would have hoped for, and it probably started going towards the fact where you do look to bat again, but we felt 275 was a good lead," said Ten Doeschate.