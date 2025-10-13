Jasprit Bumrah has a go at the umpire as India lose DRS trying to deny John Campbell century: 'It's out; you know it...'

Jasprit Bumrah did not hesitate in reminding the umpire about the shortcomings in the use of technology in cricket when West Indies batter John Campbell survived a scare six runs short of his century. It took the West Indies four innings and a follow-on for their batters to finally put up a fight, as Campbell and Shai Hope put on a 150-plus partnership for the third wicket. West Indies were once again starting down the barrel, once they were reduced to 10/2 at the start of the innings, but Hope and Campbell decided to answer India's decision to enforce a follow-on, with the opener steadily approaching his maiden Test century. Jasprit Bumrah wasn't going to take no for an answer(Screengrab)

However, batting on 94, Campbell would have had his heart in his mouth when a ball from Bumrah rapped him on the pads. A huge appeal ensued, but the umpire shook his head in disagreement. Bumrah, after a short discussion with captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, took the review, where things took an interesting turn. The impact of the ball with the bat seemed to have taken place at the same time as the ball hit the bat, making it inconclusive for the third umpire to make a decision. After multiple replays, the third umpire stuck with the original decision of not out as the ultra-edge could not show a separate spike for the ball hitting the pad and bat.

However, as Bumrah was making his walk back, he had a bit of a go at umpire Richard Illingworth. "It's out. You know it as well, but the technology can't prove it," he said with a smile. Bumrah's disappointment was justified. He has bowled splendidly for India on Day 4 morning, but has thus far had nothing to show for his efforts. Bumrah had West Indies – rather Campbell – on his toes, who was stuck on 94 for four overs. Campbell eventually broke the shackles, thumping a six off Ravindra Jadeja to get to his century, much to the delight of the West Indies team. The players stood up from the dressing room in applause, with the happiness of coach Darren Sammy knowing no bounds.

Since 2020, Campbell is only the sixth centurion for the West Indies as an opener.