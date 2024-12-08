Mohammed Siraj, Travis Head reserve terrific post-match gesture during handshakes after duo's heated Adelaide battle

India paceman Mohammed Siraj and Australia star Travis Head displayed great sportsmanship after the second Test match at Adelaide Oval. The two players had a fiery exchange on Day 2 after Siraj got the better of Head for 140 in the first innings. They exchanged some words after the dismissal as Siraj gave Head a send-off, which added fuel to the big rivalry. Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head hugged it out after the second Test.(X Image)

The two players shared contrasting stories about the incident. Head asserted that he told Siraj, "well bowled," but the paceman reacted with a send-off, and later, the Australian used some cuss words. However, Siraj accused Head of lying and claimed that the batter didn't say 'well bowled' at all. They also had a chat when the Indian tailender came out to bat in the second innings, but it wasn't a fiery one.

The two players didn't make much fuss about the controversy and hugged it out after the match when players of both teams acknowledged each other. It seemed like the end of the drama for now.

Meanwhile, Australia stamp their authority over Rohit Sharma and Co. with a 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. Pat Cummins claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings to wrap India's innings for just 175 as the visitors only managed to set a 19-run target. Australian openers Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja didn't find any difficulty while chasing it and won the match in 3.2 overs.

Siraj accuses Head of lying at press conference

Ahead of Day 3's play, Siraj has refuted Head's claim of saying "well bowled" during the Pink-ball Test, alleging him of gross misrepresentation of what transpired after the southpaw's dismissal.

“It was a good battle. I loved bowling to him. He has batted really well for his 140,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on Star Sports.

The Indian paceman admitted he got annoyed after being hit for a six, but he accused Head of lying about the ‘well-bowled’ claim.

“When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion. When I got him out, I celebrated but he abused me. “It’s a lie that he said ‘well bowled’ to me," said Siraj.