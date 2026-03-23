Mohsin Naqvi responds to Gary Kirsten’s ‘PCB interference’ claim: ‘I didn't have many interactions with him’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday responded to allegations made by former Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, who had earlier cited “interference” and a toxic work culture as reasons behind his abrupt exit in 2024. Mohsin Naqvi reacted to Gary Kirsten’s claim

Kirsten, who famously guided India to the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title, was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach in April 2024 but stepped down just six months into the role.

Speaking to talkSPORT Cricket over the weekend, the South African opened up on the challenges he faced during his short stint, pointing to constant external interference from the board.

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“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before,” Kirsten said. “It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside.”

Kirsten also criticised how coaches are treated by the PCB, saying they are often the first to be blamed when the team performs poorly. He felt decisions were taken too quickly against the coaching staff rather than addressing deeper issues within the system.

On Sunday, during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore regarding an announcement on the upcoming PSL season, Naqvi responded to Kirsten's claims, saying that, while he had only had a few interactions with him, he urged those alleged to come forward and address the matter.

“I didn’t have many interactions with Gary Kirsten, so it would be better if those people who were co-ordinating things with him and involved regularly with him responded in detail to his allegations,” Naqvi said.

Despite these concerns, Kirsten said he still enjoyed working with the players and had a good connection with them.

“I actually really enjoyed working with the players. I think professional cricketers across the board in any culture are great people,” he said. “Even though there was a language barrier, when you’re talking cricket, you’re understanding what we’re saying to each other.”