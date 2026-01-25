Mohsin Naqvi sends shockwave through Pakistan squad, says ‘awaiting government’s advice’ over T20 World Cup fate

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stressed that, despite announcing the squad, uncertainty remains over Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He stated that the board is awaiting a clear decision from the Pakistan government before confirming whether the team will take part. Pakistan’s matches are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, but the final call depends on official approval. The situation gained attention after the PCB publicly supported Bangladesh, which was recently excluded from the tournament after its request to move matches out of India was denied. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi, centre, chats with Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, as head coach Mike Hesson watches. (AP)

The International Cricket Council had pushed Bangladesh out of the upcoming T20 World Cup on Saturday, bringing in Scotland after the BCB refused to let its team travel to India, citing security concerns in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL.

PCB chairman Naqvi addressed the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation, telling players and coach Mike Hesson that the board will follow the government’s guidance on whether the team should take part.

“We are waiting for the government's advice and whatever the government tells us to do we will do it. If they don’t want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it,” Naqvi informed Pakistan players and head coach Mike Hesson here in a meeting which was held after the squad announcement.

Pakistan on Sunday named Salman Ali Agha-led 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, in which Haris Rauf failed to make the cut.

Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan players During the meeting, Naqvi updated the players on the PCB’s stance on Bangladesh’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup, following the team's refusal to travel to India due to security concerns.

Later, in a statement, the PCB said the players backed the board's principled stance in supporting Bangladesh.

Naqvi also told the players that Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play their matches in India was principled. “We firmly reject the double standards of the ICC,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in the PCB statement, adding that the game should be run within the spirt and principles of the game.

Naqvi also reminded the Pakistan players that fans have high expectations of them ahead of the home white-ball series against Australia and the World Cup, and urged them to give their best.