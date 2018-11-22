Mominul Haque equals Virat Kohli’s record during 1st Test against West Indies

Mominul Haque equalled Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s record of most tons in 2018 when the Bangladesh cricketer scored his fourth century of the calender year on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Haque was able to reach in the milestone in just 7 matches while Virat Kohli took 10 matches to score his four centuries. Brendon Taylor, Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kusal Mendis, Aiden Markram and Joe Root come next to Kohli and Mominul in terms of most tons in 2018.

READ: Sanath Jayasuriya accused of smuggling rotten betel nuts to India: Report

However, the race to top the charts will be quite intense between these two batsmen as Haque will be playing another Test in the ongoing series while Kohli will be playing three matches against Australia.

The left-hander brought up his eighth Test hundred with a six and four in successive overs. He now shares the record with Tamim Iqbal for scoring the most Test centuries for Bangladesh.

It was Mominul’s third century in consecutive innings at this ground, and his fourth anywhere this year -- only India’s Virat Kohli has scored as many Test centuries in 2018 so far.

READ: Sunil Gavaskar surprised by Virat Kohli’s decision to promote KL Rahul to No.3

Mominul helped to steady Bangladesh’s innings after pace bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over of the morning, dismissing opening batsman Soumya Sarkar for a duck.

He shared 104 runs with Imrul Kayes for the second wicket and another 48 runs with Mohammad Mithun for the third.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:09 IST