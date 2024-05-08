 Monty Panesar's political stint over in one week | Crickit
Monty Panesar's political stint over in one week

PTI |
May 08, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Panesar was unveiled by Galloway amid much fanfare in Westminster last week. He was due to contest from Ealing Southall in West London at the general election.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has ended his political stint in just one week as he announced that he is withdrawing as a parliamentary candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party of Great Britain.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
Former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)

The 42-year-old Panesar was unveiled by Galloway amid much fanfare in Westminster last week.

The former left-arm spinner was due to contest the Ealing Southall seat in West London at the next general election.

Panesar, however, decided to withdraw his candidacy after a series of challenging media interviews, in one of which he struggled to offer an opinion on the UK's continued membership of NATO.

"I'm a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket," Panesar wrote on X.

"I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

"So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party," he added.

"I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations and said that he wanted to be "the voice for the workers of this country".

Panesar, whose full name is Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, became the first practising Sikh to represent England in 2006 during a tour of India.

News / Cricket News / Monty Panesar's political stint over in one week

