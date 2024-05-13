Moody expecting Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni battle to be a thrilling IPL contest: 'You've got 2 colossal names'

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody shared his thoughts on the mega IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings featuring two of the biggest names in world cricket - Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. RCB have made a sensational comeback in the second half of the season and won five matches in a row to keep their hopes alive in playoffs. However, RCB's fate still depends on the results of other teams, too, but if all things go their way, then their last league match against CSK is going to be a virtual knockout clash before the playoffs. Virat Kohli's RCB will face CSK in their last league stage match in IPL 2024.(ANI )

The Bengaluru-faced franchise has finally found the groove and is putting up a collective show with the bat. Meanwhile, they have also got their bowling combination right in the last few matches to get the desired results.

Moody hailed RCB for an incredible turnaround with a five-match winning streak, as now the stakes will be high when Kohli and Dhoni face off in their last league stage match of the season.

“Once again, RCB has demonstrated their ability to deliver when it counts, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two teams. It's iconic for the entire IPL, truly. You've got two colossal names in cricket here in India and in world cricket—Dhoni and Kohli. They're both dominant figures, leaving a huge legacy wherever they've been," Moody said on Star Sports.

With the only team - Kolkata Knight Riders sealing the spot in the playoffs, the race for the playoffs is wide open for the remaining three spots and Moody thinks that it's anyone's game for the remaining contenders.

"And the interesting thing is anything can still happen on that table. After the weekend, I was assuming that a couple of results will sort of fall the way they should fall and then we'll have a clear idea who's going to end up in that top four. Yet, it's still anyone's game. Any team could clinch a spot in that coveted top four,” he added.

After a sedate start to the season, RCB batter Rajat Patidar has found his groove, scoring five fifties in the last seven innings at a quick pace.

"Patidar, in particular, has been a revelation in the past five or six games, notching up several quick-fire half-centuries.

"His aggressive approach has consistently put pressure on the opposition's bowling attack, making it incredibly challenging for them to get back into the contest," Moody added.