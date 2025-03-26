Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Most improved batsman": Ganguly impressed with Shreyas after match-winning heroics for PBKS

ANI |
Mar 26, 2025 10:53 AM IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is the most "improved" batter in the past year and appears to be "ready" for all formats.

New Delhi [India], : Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is the most "improved" batter in the past year and appears to be "ready" for all formats.

"Most improved batsman": Ganguly impressed with Shreyas after match-winning heroics for PBKS
"Most improved batsman": Ganguly impressed with Shreyas after match-winning heroics for PBKS

Shreyas has rediscovered himself after being dropped from BCCI's central contract list for 2023-24. He returned to India's domestic setup, put in the hard yards and returned to international cricket with a new air of swagger.

After ending India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign as the nation's leading run-scorer, Shreyas relished his purple patch of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

He paved the way for his side's success against the Gujarat Titans on opposition turf with a blistering 97* in the first innings. Throughout his stellar display, Shreyas indicated that his prime nemesis, considered a short-length delivery, has now turned into a boon for him.

The former BCCI president expressed his delight after seeing a new version of the 30-year-old and wrote on X, "Shreyas iyer the most improved batsman in last 1 yr .. ready for all formats. Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length."

It wasn't a wanton whim for Shreyas to get his maiden IPL hundred. He was solely driven by the desire to steer his side to victory. When fatigue started to hit Shreyas, he decided to forgo his personal milestone and asked Shashank Singh to break his shackles and make the most of the final over.

The explosive right-hander hammered five boundaries to lift PBKS to a mammoth 243/5. The target exceeded GT's reach as they surrendered to a narrow 11-run defeat.

His match-winning 97* reflects what the 30-year-old has been executing for the past year. In his last Ranji Trophy campaign, Shreyas garnered 480 runs from five matches for Mumbai, averaging 68.57 while striking at a healthy rate of 90.22.

With 345 runs in his kitty from nine matches, Shreyas was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He exhibited his rich vein of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, boasting 325 runs in five games at a staggering average of 325.00.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On