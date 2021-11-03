Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Most of teams are in same boat': Irfan Pathan says Indian team need to 'think positively' ahead of Afghanistan clash
cricket

'Most of teams are in same boat': Irfan Pathan says Indian team need to 'think positively' ahead of Afghanistan clash

Pathan believes all the other teams in the tournament are also in the same boat as Team India, having been inside bio-bubble for months as part of Covid protocols and playing non-stop cricket.
File image of Irfan Pathan.(File/AP)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 05:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan believes Team India should remain positive and not focus on the bio-bubble stress ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, at the post-match press conference on Sunday after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand, talked about players going through bubble fatigue, having been playing non-stop cricket for the past several months.

Also read: India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score

India have gone off to a poor start at the T20 World Cup, losing both of their games so far, against Pakistan and New Zealand. The match on Wednesday between India and Afghanistan is a must-win for Virat Kohli & co.

Also read: New Zealand vs Scotland - LIVE!

Pathan believes all the other teams in the tournament are also in the same boat as Team India, having been inside bio-bubble for months as part of Covid protocols and playing non-stop cricket. 

“Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour - which was a long tour - then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But most of the teams are in the same boat as well,” Pathan said on Star Sports' Game Plan.

RELATED STORIES

“So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well. So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that's the biggest pride moment for anyone,” he added.

The former India pacer further went on to give more advice to Team India on how to get their momentum back. 

“First of all, get the batting combination right. Get the proper guys at the proper position like Rohit Sharma batting up the order, and then once he gets set, then it's a different thing. With the Abu Dhabi pitch, you get more turns but the good thing is the pitch has more pace as well, which means it will come nicely onto the bat and this is what the Indian team needs to be aware of,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three more Pakistan women cricketers test positive for COVID-19

'Rahul, just play like you did in the IPL. Rohit, smash it everywhere': Swann

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka future in safe hands despite early exit, says Arthur

ICC T20I rankings: Babar Azam topples Dawid Malan to become top-ranked batter
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP