New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Charged-up Kiwis face struggling Scotland in Dubai

New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: New Zealand will look to capitalize on the momentum after a comprehensive win over India when they take on Scotland in the Super 12 game of Group 2 on Wednesday. Kane Williamson's side enjoyed a dominant outing against India, sealing an 8-wicket victory to register its first win of the edition. Scotland, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the Super 12, having lost both of their opening games to Afghanistan and Namibia respectively.

