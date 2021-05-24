‘Youngster we can play fearlessly and on our free will’: Shubman explains how Virat motivates youngsters

Shubman Gill made his India Test debut during the historic series against Australia in 2020/21. Shubman took to Test cricket as fish takes to the water as he emerged as one of the top run-getters for India during the tour. Shubman played an instrumental part in India emerging on top during the Test series as he hit 91 runs as the visitors defeated Australia at theGabba to win the contest.

However, since that performance, Shubman hasn't looked at his best. He has managed low scores in the series against England while also not impressing in the IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a recent conversation with India TV, Shubman revealed how India captain Virat Kohli motivates him while sharing his own experience.

"Whenever we talk to Virat bhai, he always tries to motivate us and says that as a youngster we can play fearlessly and on our free will. Mostly the talk is about mindset. Whenever I feel that I am not in a good frame of mind I talk to him, he always motivates me and shares his own experiences, of being a youngster in the team, with me," Gill told IndiaTV.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, Shubman said the conversation between them is mostly about cricket and how they attack the opposition.

"Yes, whenever I am batting with Rohit bhai, we talk about where a particular bowler can bowl, where he is looking to get us out, what the situation is, whether we should not take any risk or if we are set, where should we try to attack, etc," added Gill.

Shubman also said that after a 'great performance' in Australia, the confidence is high among the players.

"Yes, we had a great performance in Australia and we are doing very well in away tours for the past few years. So, our confidence is very high and we feel we can't be better prepared for this final," asserted Gill.