BCCI to contribute 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India's efforts against Covid-19

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) will contribute 10-Litre 2000 oxygen concentrators in a bid to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has been facing a huge wave of Covid-19 cases with a shortage of medical oxygen being experienced in several parts of the country. Several sports personalities and organisations have contributed oxygen concentrators to India's cause against its fight against the highly infectious virus.

"The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike," BCCI said on its website.

More details here - https://t.co/XDiP374v8q #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BhfX8fwirH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2021





"Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic."

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the board hails the important role played by the medical and healthcare community in the pandemic.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” Ganguly said.

Recently, Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya also lent their support in the fight against Covid-19. The brothers dispatched oxygen concentrators to the centres dealing with the crisis.

Krunal shared the information on Twitter on Monday.

This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery 🙏



सभी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थनाऔ के साथ ऑक्सजीन कंसंट्रेटर का यह नया बैच कोविड सेंटर्स में भेजा जा रहा है.🙏 pic.twitter.com/fKKZavNCgp — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 24, 2021





"This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery," tweeted Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, along with a picture.

