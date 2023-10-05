Move over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly keeping eye on India's rising star at ICC World Cup

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly feels record-time winners Australia, defending champions England and last edition's runners-up New Zealand will join hosts India in the last four of the 2023 One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Two-time champions Team India will kickstart their ODI World Cup campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on Sunday. Not Kohli or Rohit, Ganguly will keep an eye on India's rising star in the ODI World Cup(AFP-ANI)

Rohit Sharma and Co. are heading to the ODI World Cup after defeating Australia 2-1 in their previous 50-over assignment. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, India were crowned champions of Asia for the eighth time. Rohit's Team India registered comprehensive wins over World Cup contenders Pakistan and Sri Lanka before lifting the Asia Cup trophy.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma stuns reporter with internet-breaking reply on Captain’s Day; Buttler tags Babar for translation

‘Hope Rohit will win the trophy’

According to Ganguly, India's arch-rivals Pakistan are not as powerful as England and Australia at the ODI World Cup. Speaking to India Today in the lead-up to the showpiece event, Ganguly backed Indian skipper Rohit to end the ICC trophy drought of the Men In Blue. "Very good captain. He has won Asia Cup two times and has also won 5 IPLs. Outstanding captain. I think this will be his last World Cup as a captain. I hope he will win the trophy and finish successfully," Ganguly told India Today.

India's all-format Rohit guided the Asian giants to the final of the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year. Rohit and Co. also made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 in 2022. The 36-year-old was the leading run-getter at the 2019 World Cup. Rohit and run-machine Virat Kohli will spearhead India's batting lineup in the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup.

‘Looking forward to watching Shubman Gill’

Ganguly, who guided India to the 2003 World Cup final, asserted that he will keep an eye on opener Shubman Gill in the 2023 edition of the ICC tournament.“Many good players were there. But I am looking forward to watching Shubman Gill. He has played brilliantly. Jasprit Bumrah is also playing very well,” Ganguly added.

India's latest batting sensation, opener Gill is the leading run-getter in ODI cricket this year. The all-format opener of the Indian team accumulated 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 in 20 ODIs. Gill has managed to cross the 50-run mark in half of his innings in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON