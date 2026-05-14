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Moving on from his controversial past, England call back pacer and call him 'world class'

During the India tour in 2024, the fast bowler ran his mouth on a podcast, and on the field of play performed terribly.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:49 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Ollie Robinson returns to Test cricket after two years. Last time he had played a Test for England was in 2024 during the India tour. During the series, a podcast hosted by now his wife, Mia Baker, hit social media, in which he appeared to be a bit reckless on a few sensitive topics.

Ollie Robinson was once on top of the world.(Getty)

Also Read: Spiritual Virat Kohli doesn't chase accolades anymore; it's his honesty to his craft that keeps him going

And then when he didn't perform in the games and England lost the rubber humiliatingly 4-1, things escalated. He was one of the players who was blamed by fans. Not just for his performance but also taking things casually on a high-profile tour.

Later that year he lost his central contract. But now Robinson is back for England. On Wednesday, he was named in the Test squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.

Robinson call-up could also be attributed to the fact England were running out of options. Brydon Carse and Mark Wood are recovering, and Jofra Archer is busy playing in the IPL.

They needed an experienced hand and Robinson ticks that box. However, Key made it clear that Robinson wasn't kept out for disciplinary reasons. "I don't think Ollie has ever been a problem in our set-up. He's not someone who's disruptive. You just need to trust you know what you're going to get. That's pretty much what we said," he said.

Captaining Sussex this season, Robinson has so far taken 17 wickets in five games and led the side to win in three games. Key thinks that the call of making him the skipper has made all the difference. "It's been a great move from [Sussex coach] Paul Farbrace to make him captain, that has got the best out of him," said Key.

"Ollie has started the summer really well. Even the other day he said: 'What do I need to do?' Well what he needs is to show he can maintain skill and speed throughout the game. That's what we require and that's what he's done.

"Ultimately, it's up to our set-up to get the best out of people. We don't want people that all do whatever we say all of the time. You want good characters who have self-belief, which is what Ollie has, along with a huge amount of skill," he added.

 
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