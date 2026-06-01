‘Mr. Chairman, when will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?’ Jadeja asks Agarkar; BCCI drops strongest hint yet

The buzz generated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting spectacle refuses to fade. As the youngster collected the Orange Cap after a remarkable 776-run season, becoming the youngest player ever to do so, the raging debate resurfaced with renewed intensity: When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India? It is the one question on the mind of every Indian cricket fan. With Sooryavanshi looking every bit a future superstar, calls for his India debut have only grown louder. And understandably so.

Is Ajit Agarkar listening to the growing calls of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut?(PTI/AP)

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At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already achieved remarkable things. Leave aside his record-breaking IPL season. By sheer popularity alone, he has captivated cricket fans worldwide. Former cricketers from across the globe, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, cannot wait to see him don the India colours. Heck, even Sachin Tendulkar has gone on record saying he would like to see Sooryavanshi play Test cricket one day. He has already won the Under-19 World Cup and dominated the IPL. What more does he have to do?

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tells Sunil Gavaskar he’s started practicing with red ball, but keeps his cards close to his chest

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{{^usCountry}} That is precisely the question former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja put to Ajit Agarkar on the sidelines of the IPL final. The two ex-India teammates appeared to catch up at Narendra Modi Stadium, and, by Jadeja's own admission, he made sure his views on Sooryavanshi reached Agarkar loud and clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is precisely the question former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja put to Ajit Agarkar on the sidelines of the IPL final. The two ex-India teammates appeared to catch up at Narendra Modi Stadium, and, by Jadeja's own admission, he made sure his views on Sooryavanshi reached Agarkar loud and clear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him ‘Mr. Chairman! When will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when? Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How much better can he perform? I saw the chairman and asked him ‘Mr. Chairman! When will you pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? If not now, then when? Irrespective of his age, how could anyone possibly bat better than this?” {{/usCountry}}

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Surprisingly, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who was also in attendance at the final, was asked the same question by a group of reporters. His response may well be the strongest hint yet that the board is considering handing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India debut sooner rather than later.

Also Read: What Virat Kohli said about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moments after RCB won IPL 2026

"It was a wonderful season... I hope the fans had a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket," he said.

BCCI's stance on Sooryavanshi

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Until last evening, the BCCI had remained tight-lipped on Sooryavanshi's selection. Last month, when India’s squads for the Afghanistan Tests and ODIs were announced, Agarkar acknowledged that Sooryavanshi had batted brilliantly, but pointed out that several players were still ahead of him in the pecking order.

“We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising. The idea is to give these youngsters exposure. Yashasvi Jaiswal is already part of the ODI set-up as well. As impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are others who have performed strongly too. We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team,” Agarkar had said.

The BCCI subsequently included Sooryavanshi in the India A squad for the 50-over matches against Sri Lanka later this month. According to reports, the board had also shortlisted him for the Ireland T20Is, although there has been little follow-up on that front since.

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