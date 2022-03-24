IPL 2022: MS Dhoni 2 catches away from becoming the fourth cricketer in T20 history to script massive feat

The 2022 Indian Premier League opens with a blockbuster clash between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. Chennai had defeated KKR in the final of the previous edition to win their fourth IPL title, and MS Dhoni's ‘Yellow Army’ will be aiming to make a winning start when they face a revamped Knight Riders side on Saturday.

It isn't as if Chennai haven't gone through significant changes themselves; the IPL mega auction saw all franchises refreshing their squad composition. However, the CSK managed to bring back a major part of their core team that was key to the title-winning season last year. While Dhoni will be aiming to add a fifth IPL title to his trophy cabinet, he will also be chasing a personal record when the CSK captain takes the field on Saturday.

MS Dhoni has 198 catches to his name in T20 cricket so far, and needs only two more to join Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and David Miller in the elite list of players who have taken 200 or more catches in the shortest format of the game. Of course, Dhoni has taken a large number of his 198 catches (193) as a wicketkeeper.

His 193 catches in the wicketkeeping role are already the highest by a player in the position. Needless to say, Dhoni can also become the first wicketkeeper to take 200 catches throughout the course of this season. Of his 193 caught-behind dismissals, 57 have come in international cricket – highest by a wicketkeeper.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni is only seen in cricket action during the IPL. In 220 IPL games so far, Dhoni has scored 4,746 runs at a strike rate of 135.83. He is currently the eighth-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament.