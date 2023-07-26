'How is this man 42 years old?': MS Dhoni's age-defying video takes internet by storm, fans left shellshocked – Watch

Long before Virat Kohli introduced the concept of Yo-Yo tests as a criteria for selection in the Indian team, MS Dhoni prioritised the importance of fitness when he was made captain. Back in 2008 when Dhoni picked the Indian team for the CB tri-series in Australia, and made a bold decision by leaving out Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, he set an example. "A good batter will sometimes score runs, sometimes won't. A good bowler will sometimes pick wickets, sometimes won't. But a good fielder will always save runs," was his belief system.

MS Dhoni's uber-cool post-workout video is burning up the internet.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And boy, did Dhoni envision the future. The quality of fielding improved significantly under Dhoni, to an extent that by the time Kohli was ready to take over, he had the luxury of a fit team. Sure enough, Kohli applied his measures to make sure the graph only went up, but unlike Dhoni, gone were the days when nimble-footed players would chase the ball or catchers simply gave up at the idea of putting in a dive.

Between then and now, a lot has changed. Dhoni retired from international cricket three years ago and Kohli too gave up captaincy. But even at 42 years old, Dhoni continues to set fitness standards and surprise his fans. Before the start of this year's IPL, a picture of Dhoni training in the nets in incredible shape - bulging biceps and all – sent the internet into a meltdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And now, three months later, as fans wonder whether MSD will be back for another season next year, a jaw-dropping video of their beloved star has emerged, sending a wave of thrill among them. In a fan-recorded clip, Dhoni could be seen at the JSCA Stadium, sporting an uber-cool workout outfit – a sleeveless t-shirt, shorts and dark shades. As per unconfirmed fan reports, the visual were after Dhoni finished his training/workout.

Watch some of the reactions below:

Dhoni ruling social media

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni has been seen a lot lately. After leading Chennai Super Kings to a fifth IPL win, the CSK captain underwent a successful knee surgery in Mumbai. He was then seen in a fight where an air-hostess offered him chocolates and a note. Then, during the launch of a Tamil film, 'Let's Get Married', Dhoni wowed the fans by taking the stage and narrating certain fascinating on-and off the field incidents. If this isn't testament enough to Dhoni's numerous appearances, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad visited him in Ranchi and shared a video of MSD's ultra-unique bike showroom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON