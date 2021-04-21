'MS Dhoni can take some rest': Brian Lara says no need for 'too much effort' from MSD as CSK batting is long in IPL 2021

For MS Dhoni, the IPL 2021 season has started much the same way like it did last year. Dhoni was returning to cricket after a long hiatus from the sport, and all eyes were on him to see if he can still do the wonders he does with the bat. But Dhoni struggled to make an impact with the bat for Chennai Super Kings, and questions were raised about his batting position.

This year as well, same discussions are going on surrounding Dhoni, with the only difference being that CSK are winning matches more frequently. CSK have won two out of three games so far, and Dhoni's insipid batting performance against Rajasthan Royals has not hampered the team's momentum.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar reacts after MS Dhoni's 'dry ball will turn' prediction results in Jadeja getting Buttler's wicket

In fact, Dhoni's captaincy call to employ his two spinners Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs, realising that the dry ball will spin, showcased he is still a mastermind in the middle he always has been.

And this is why West Indies batting legend Brian Lara believes that Dhoni can take some rest and need not put 'too much effort' with the bat, as he is doing other duties for the team.

"I don’t think they should be asking for too much effort from MS Dhoni with the bat," Lara said on Star Sports.

"Of course, he got the gloves in his hands, he has got to take the catches and do the stumpings. But I find that batting order is so long, Dhoni can take some rest," he added.

"We want him in form, we know how destructive he can be but he has got so many good players. Look at Sam Curran, who is in great form. He comes in and hits from ball one straightaway," Brian Lara further added.

Lara further said that if Dhoni concentrates on his captaincy, CSK can win the tournament in IPL 2021.

"I think they have got a very good team. A good leader who is inspirational. If he concentrates on that aspect of it, getting every single individual performing, they can go all the way," Lara signed off.

CSK will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.