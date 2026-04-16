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MS Dhoni comeback loading, April 23 Mumbai Indians clash tipped as return date in IPL 2026: Report

There is still no confirmation on whether MS Dhoni will travel with the squad for the match against Hyderabad.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 08:59 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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It will not be the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, but the following week could finally mark MS Dhoni’s return. According to a recent media report, the former Chennai Super Kings captain is set to make his first appearance in IPL 2026 against the Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni has not played in CSK's first five games this season(PTI)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the 44-year-old, who has been sidelined since the start of the season and has missed CSK’s first five matches, is close to regaining full fitness. The report added that there is still no confirmation on whether Dhoni will travel with the squad for the match against Hyderabad.

Since suffering a calf injury, Dhoni has not travelled with the team for away games and has instead been recuperating in Chennai, where his family is currently based. He was also not seen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during home matches, which sparked speculation. However, the report stated that Dhoni has been closely following the team’s performances from the team hotel.

ALSO READ: CSK file complaint to BCCI; claim ‘insulted, undermined’ in RCB game at Chinnaswamy: The comments were unacceptable

 
ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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