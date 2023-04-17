'CSK know how to get...': Sunil Gavaskar unnerves RCB with 'Mahi is different' remark before Southern Derby in IPL

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has reserved high praise for MS Dhoni in the build-up to the blockbuster meeting between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. All eyes will be on Dhoni as the charismatic leader of the Yellow Brigade is recovering from a niggle to lead CSK in their upcoming IPL 2023 match against Virat Kohli-starrer RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sunil Gavaskar has reserved high praise for MS Dhoni(AP-ANI)

Champions in four editions of the cash-rich league, Dhoni and Co. have touched down in Bengaluru for the first Southern Derby of the new season. One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Dhoni recently recorded his 200th appearance as the leader of the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL. Showering praise on the Chennai skipper ahead of CSK's away game against RCB, batting legend Gavaskar opined that there will never be a captain like Dhoni.

“Chennai Super Kings know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well. But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Dhoni, who has masterminded CSK's all four titles in the IPL, entered his name in record books during Chennai's previous outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 41-year-old became the first player to lead an IPL franchise in 200 matches. The most capped player in the history of the IPL, Dhoni made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in 2008.

Dhoni has played over 213 matches as captain in the cash-rich league. The former Indian skipper completed 5,000 runs in the IPL earlier this season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is the seventh player to score 5,000-plus runs in the world's richest T20 tournament. Under Dhoni's leadership, sixth-placed CSK have recorded two wins and suffered two defeats in 4 matches this season.

