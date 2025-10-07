MS Dhoni earns new badge of honour, secures official drone pilot license

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ticked off another big achievement this time off the cricket field as he has become a certified drone pilot. Dhoni has always maintained a low profile, avoiding social media and keeping his personal life private. Yet, he actively pursues his passions, particularly his love for motorcycles, boasting an impressive collection. MS Dhoni has obtained drone pilot license(Getty Images)

Beyond his hobbies, Dhoni holds a deep respect for the Indian Army. In 2011, he was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army’s Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA Battalion). Demonstrating his commitment, he completed a 15-day attachment with his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, serving with the Victor Force on patrols and guard duties. Later, he became a trained paratrooper after completing five parachute jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

Dhoni recently shared on social media that he has successfully earned his drone pilot license. Garuda Aerospace, a leading Indian drone manufacturer, confirmed that its brand ambassador and investor completed the training at its DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation in Chennai.

"Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning. His belief in our mission to revolutionise the drone industry is a massive source of encouragement for the entire team. Mahi Bhai is an inspiration, and his hands-on approach validates our commitment to skill and innovation in this sector," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and went on to write a new history in Indian cricket during his tenure as captain. He remained the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC trophies: 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. While he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

He is yet to announce his retirement from the IPL as he continues to represent Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has played in 278 IPL matches, amassing 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. He has hammered 24 fifties, hit 237 sixes, and led CSK to five IPL titles, cementing his legacy.