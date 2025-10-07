Shubman Gill tipped to make adjustments to India’s brand of cricket under his captaincy: ‘With Rohit Sharma at the top…’

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed his excitement about the beginning of a new era in Indian ODI cricket under Shubman Gill, who is set to lead the team in the upcoming series against Australia, taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma. India enjoyed a dominant run in the 50-over format under Rohit as they reached the final of the 2023 World Cup and then went on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy to stamp their authority in world cricket. Rohit has captained India in 56 ODIs, securing 42 wins, suffering 12 losses, with one tie and one no-result. His 75% win rate ranks him among the most successful leaders in international white-ball cricket. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as new ODI captain.(PTI)

Despite Rohit leading into this year's Champions Trophy triumph, the BCCI selectors boldly chose to look to the future and replaced him with young Shubman.

Uthappa feels Gill’s captaincy will usher in a new phase for India’s ODI setup. He’s keen to see the kind of approach and brand of cricket Gill brings in, especially with Rohit continuing to open alongside him at the top.

“It will be interesting to see what kind of approach he takes to ODI cricket right now. What are the norms or standards that Shubman Gill sets for the ODI side. What brand of cricket do they wanna play, and I think there’ll be a slight adjustment there, especially with Rohit at the top with Shubman," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa looking forward to Gill's ODI captaincy debut

Uthappa sees Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy as an opportunity for the young skipper to find his footing and establish his style in the format, expressing excitement and anticipation for India’s upcoming series against Australia.

"It also gives Shubman to kind of get into that space and kind of find himself, as far as the captain is concerned of this format as well. So, pretty interesting to see, I am looking forward to that Australia series,” he added.

Gill has already made a remarkable start to his captaincy journey in red-ball cricket on the England tour. In his debut Test series as skipper, a reshaped India without Rohit, Kohli, and R. Ashwin drew 2-2, with Gill contributing over 700 runs.

In five Tests, the right-hander scored four centuries, amassing 754 runs—the highest-ever by an Indian in a series against England. He surpassed Graham Gooch’s 752 in 1990 and broke Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record of 732 runs as captain versus the West Indies in 1978-79.