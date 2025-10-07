Prithvi Shaw begins redemption arc to knock on BCCI selectors' doors, slams a 140-ball century against Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw began his redemption journey in style, smashing a stunning century for his new domestic side Maharashtra against his former team Mumbai, marking a powerful statement. Shaw has faced scrutiny over the past few years due to his patchy form and fitness issues, but now, after switching teams, he is focusing on silencing his critics. The swashbuckling batter smashed his 100 off 140 balls to stamp his authority over Mumbai bowlers. Prithvi Shaw slams a 140-ball century against Mumbai in a warm-up match.(X Image)

Shaw, who began his First-Class journey with Mumbai in 2016-17 and earned his Test cap the following year, decided to move on from his long-time domestic side after the last season. The opener has now switched to Maharashtra, joining forces with veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, formerly of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

He took a single off Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur's delivery to reach the mark.

His opening partner Arshin Kulkarni, also stamped his authority over the Mumbai bowlers and smashed a 150.

Shaw kicked off his Maharashtra career in style, smashing a fluent century on debut in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The right-hander reached his ton off 122 deliveries, striking 14 boundaries and a six, before being dismissed for 111 off 141 balls by leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal.

Shaw grateful for his time in Mumbai

In the letter that Shaw sent to the MCA, the 25-year-old said he was grateful for the time he spent in the Mumbai team, for which he made his debut in 2017, but desires to move on now.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association.

"It has truly been an honour and a privilege to be part of the MCA setup, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here," he wrote in the letter.

The 25-year-old, who has represented India in five Tests and six ODIs, was axed from the Mumbai Ranji squad last season due to fitness and discipline concerns. After missing the remainder of the campaign, Shaw’s last outing for Mumbai came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets.