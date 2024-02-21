India star reveals fanboy moment with MS Dhoni before 4th England Test: 'He gave me 1 advice'

How can one harbour grudges against MS Dhoni? It's all love and respect when Dhoni graces the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage. One of the reasons why youngsters want to be a part of the cash-rich league is that they can pick Dhoni's brains. From former skipper Virat Kohli to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, several superstars have learned a lot of cricket nuances from the talismanic leader of the Chennai-based franchise. Dhruv Jurel revealed his fanboy moment with MS Dhoni(Getty Images)

India's latest Test recruit, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel first met Dhoni in the 2021 edition of the world's richest T20 league. Two years later, the 23-year-old made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023. Playing the role of a finisher for Rajasthan Royals (RR), debutant Jurel remained unbeaten on 32 off 15 balls although Sanju Samson and Co. lost the thriller by 5 runs at Guwahati.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: 'Ashwin should've been honoured with India captaincy 2 years ago when…': Gavaskar suggests ace off-spinner deserved more

'Is this a dream?': Dhruv Jurel reveals fanboy moment with MS Dhoni

Interestingly, Jurel received interesting advice from Dhoni in his first year at IPL. In conversation with BCCI.TV, Jurel recalled his fanboy moment from IPL 2021. "I was just watching him and stood up, like 'is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me'. That was the first time I interacted with MS Dhoni, so I was just pinching myself, 'Is this a dream?' I met him in 2021, I guess, my first year of IPL. I asked him, 'can I have one photo with you' and we clicked a photo. He gave me one advice -- just go out, watch the ball and play," Jurel said.

'I will try to meet Mahi bhai in Ranchi'

Jurel made his Test debut in the third encounter of the five-match series against England at Rajkot. The debutant scored 46 off 104 balls in the 3rd Test at England's Bazballers. The gloveman also earned plaudits for his wicketkeeping in the Rajkot encounter. India have arrived in Dhoni's den for the 4th Test as Rohit and Co. will play the next game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. "It is always my dream to meet Mahi bhai. The last I met him was in IPL, but I wanted to meet him in India jersey. Whenever I spoke to him, I got to learn some things and that helped a lot in my cricket. I will try to meet Mahi bhai in Ranchi and talk to him," Jurel said.