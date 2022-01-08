MS Dhoni gifts signed CSK jersey to Pakistan star: 'The "7" still winning hearts through his kind gestures"

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has admirers from all around the cricket fraternity. The former Indian skipper – widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history – recently reunited with the Indian players in the dressing room for the 2021 T20 World Cup. During his stint as Team India's mentor, many players from the opposition teams throughout India's matches were seen talking to the former Indian wicketkeeper, seemingly aiming to take a leaf out of Dhoni's book.

After India's opening game against Pakistan in the tournament, many players including seniors Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik were seen having a conversation with Dhoni. On Friday, one of the members of the Pakistan side – pacer Haris Rauf – shared a picture of a signed CSK jersey from MS Dhoni that he received from the franchise's captain.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rauf wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

Rauf had produced an impressive outing in the blockbuster clash against India in the T20 World Cup. Bowling at a decent strike rate of 6.25, Rauf registered figures of 1/25 in four overs, taking the important wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan eventually cruised to a 10-wicket victory in the game in Dubai. While India were eliminated in the group stages of the tournament, Pakistan faced a semi-final loss to eventual champions Australia. Rauf finished as the side's second-highest wicket-taker in the edition.

The Pakistan fast bowler is currently taking part in the Big Bash League in Australia, where he represents the Melbourne Stars.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League this year. The CSK captain was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of this year's mega-auction, which is scheduled to take place in February.