'MS Dhoni had huge amount of faith in...': Tom Moody's massive statement on CSK star after Chennai win 5th IPL title

Cut down extras, else play under new captain - MS Dhoni had cheekily warned his bowlers after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following their 12-run win over playoff-bound Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times in an interview, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had acknowledged how Dhoni's CSK showed faith in Tushar Deshpande. Despite leaking the most runs in IPL 2023, Deshpande turned out to be the highest wicket-taker for CSK in their title-winning season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With CSK lifting the famous title in the 16th edition of the IPL, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody named Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana as the player who impressed him the most last season. Talking about the star pacer, Moody highlighted what role Dhoni played in the rapid rise of the Sri Lankan speedster. The CSK pacer bagged 19 wickets in the 2023 edition of the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ: England legend snubs Jadeja from WTC Final combined XI, includes only 4 Indians: 'I'd like to have him but...'

“From a bowling standout, it has to be Pathirana [most impressive performer]. He excelled and improved as the tournament unfolded. He was given a specific role to bowl after the 10th over, which is a huge responsibility when you have still got four to bowl. MS Dhoni had a huge amount of faith in his capabilities and he managed to perform more often than not and deliver the goods under pressure,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about CSK's standout performer with the willow, Moody lauded New Zealand star Devon Conway for capping off a stupendous season. “Batting would be Conway; just his consistency was quite remarkable this year. It wasn’t like he batted on batting-friendly surfaces every single game. But his game seems to be able to adapt very quickly to all sorts of situations and all conditions. His consistency at the top provided that stability to that batting order,” Moody added. Conway played a sublime knock of 47 off 25 balls in the IPL 2023 and the CSK player was also named the Player of the Match. The CSK opener smashed 672 runs in 16 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON