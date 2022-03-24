Dhoni hands over captaincy to Jadeja: Phenomenal IPL numbers of former CSK skipper

He will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings "this season and beyond" but the Indian Premier League (IPL) won't be the same without MS Dhoni the captain. Dhoni, 40, who led the Chennai-based outfit to four IPL titles, handed the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday. One of the most successful skippers of the lucrative T20 league, Dhoni's captaincy spell with CSK began in the inaugural season of the tournament back in 2008. (Also Read | CSK CEO addresses MS Dhoni's future, reveals whether he will play next year's IPL after giving up captaincy)

Dhoni went on to lead the team to 121 wins in 204 IPL games and two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. A key element in Chennai's IPL success, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite despite retiring from international cricket in 2020.

"Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," the franchise said. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Chennai, one of the most consistent IPL teams, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener on Sunday. As the team begins its quest for the fifth trophy under a new skipper, we look at Dhoni's phenomenal numbers as CSK captain.

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL, winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60. He also gathered 4456 runs as a captain in the tournament and was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Under Dhoni, Chennai won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. He captained Chennai for 12 seasons and the team reached nine IPL finals -- the most by any other franchise. Dhoni captained CSK in 190 games and led them to 116 wins with a win percentage of 61.37.

Dhoni also flaunts the record of most games as captain in the lucrative T20 league. He leads the list with 204 games, followed by Virat Kohli (140 matches) and Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma with 129 matches each.

Dhoni is second on the list of most successful IPL captains. He's also second in terms of runs scored as IPL captain. Kohli leads the panel with 4881 runs in 140 games. Dhoni has got 4456 runs to his name in 204 games at an average of over 40.

Dhoni is currently the eighth-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament. As a keeper, Dhoni has the most dismissals (161) in the league with 122 catches and 39 stumpings under his belt.