IPL 2022: CSK CEO addresses MS Dhoni's future, reveals whether he will play next year's IPL after giving up captaincy

Moments after MS Dhoni's bombshell announcement of stepping down as captain of Chennai Super Kings, CEO of the franchise, Kasi Viswanathan has addressed the burning question of the former captain's future. CSK in a release stated that Ravindra Jadeja will be the CSK captain for IPL 2022 and beyond but it had no mention about what the future holds for the legendary Dhoni. (Also Read: 'This was expected but not so early': Former BCCI selector 'shocked' at Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain)

Viswanathan said he doesn't believe that the 2022 edition of the IPL would be Dhoni's last, while pointing out that the CSK veteran had thought his decision through before handing over the reins of the team.

"No, I don't think (this is going to be his last season). He will carry on," Viswanathan told The Indian Express. "We have always respected the decision of MS. He has been a pillar of strength for us. He will continue to be a pillar of strength and he will guide Jaddu (Jadeja) and the other members of the team. He is expecting a smooth transition from him to Jaddu and that's why he has taken the decision. As a captain and player, who has always cared for CSK, he must have taken the decision in the best interest of CSK."

With Dhoni having already retired from international and other form of cricket, the IPL is the only platform left where MSD fans can witness their beloved Thala in action and create magic. However, one has got to believe, by Dhoni's admission that the IPL 2022 isn't the last the world sees of the former India captain. Last year, during a felicitation ceremony, Dhoni had mentioned that he intends to play his last IPL match in front of the CSK faithful at the MA Chidambaram, and since this year’s edition is being played across Mumbai and Pune, expect Dhoni to probably return one final time next year.