MS Dhoni's retirement talks intensified by Wasim Jaffer after CSK beat MI at IPL 2024: ‘Everyone expecting him to…’

Completing a fairytale return to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished things off in style for Chennai Super Kings by taking Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya to the cleaners in the recently concluded encounter of the Indian Premier League season 2024. Giving CSK a late flourish in the final overs on Sunday, Dhoni smoked three sixes off Pandya to make sure the Yellow Brigade posted a match-winning total in the first El Clasico of the cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma , right, greets MS Dhoni at the end the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai(AP)

After Dhoni finished off CSK's innings in style by hitting three sixes off his first three balls at the Wankhede, former India opener Wasim Jaffer issued a cryptic post about the former CSK skipper. The former India skipper is in speculation about finishing his T20 career at the IPL 2024. Dhoni stepped down as CSK's captain in the build-up to the new season. “MS has always done things that no one expected, especially when it comes to retiring from formats. Now everyone is expecting him to retire after this IPL..Baki aap khud samajhdar hai #MIvCSK #IPL2024,” Jaffer said in his post.

Dhoni cameo proved to be the difference in Clasico

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 20 off just 4 balls against Hardik's Mumbai Indians in match No.29 of the IPL 2024. The 42-year-old batted at a strike rate of 500 as the former CSK skipper propelled the defending champions to 206-4 in 20 overs. Dhoni's successor, Ruturaj Gaikwad, played a stroke-filled knock of 69 off 40 balls while power-hitter Shivam Dube remained unbeaten with Dhoni on 66 off 38 deliveries.

Dhoni's IPL legacy

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, Dhoni can bid farewell to IPL cricket after the 2024 season. Dhoni picked Indian opener Gaikwad as his successor at CSK. Dhoni informed the CSK CEO about his decision to step down as captain just before the IPL 2024 skippers' meet. "There is speculation that Dhoni will retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in the stalwart's presence as a player," the news agency mentioned in one of its reports. Dhoni has won the joint-most IPL trophies as captain. Chennai icon Dhoni has guided CSK to five IPL title triumphs. The former CSK skipper has scored the most runs as a wicketkeeper-batter in the elite T20 tournament. The most-capped player in IPL's history has played a record 11 finals in his iconic career.