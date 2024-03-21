Before Mahendra Singh Dhoni addressed the never-ending speculation about his Indian Premier League (IPL) future, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) welcomed a change in leadership in the lead-up to the tournament opener on Thursday. Dhoni has stepped down as CSK's captain on the eve of CSK’s IPL 2024 opener against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been confirmed as Dhoni's successor at CSK for IPL 2024. MS Dhoni informed CSK CEO about his decision to step down as captain just before IPL 2024 skippers' meet(BCCI)

For the second time since the inception of IPL, Dhoni has relinquished CSK captaincy. The former India skipper has been leading CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL. However, Dhoni stepped down from the top job before the 2022 season when veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrived at the captaincy helm. Following CSK's abysmal run in the same season, Dhoni took over the captaincy reins from Jadeja.

Dhoni was reappointed as CSK's captain after eight games of the 2022 season. CSK failed to enter the playoff stage at IPL 2022. Dhoni and Co. accumulated eight points in 14 games at the time. CSK then roared back again under Dhoni’s leadership as the Super Kings sealed a record-equalling fifth IPL crown in 2023. On the eve of the IPL 2024 opener, Dhoni opted to make way for Gaikwad, who was confirmed as Chennai's new captain in the skippers’ meet.

Dhoni informed CSK CEO about his decision before skippers' meet

Speaking to news agency PTI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Dhoni shared the big decision before the IPL event in Chennai. "Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," CSK CEO Viswanathan was quoted as saying.

According to a brief statement shared by CSK, it was Dhoni, who handed over the Chennai captaincy to Gaikwad before the start of the new season. “MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK said in a statement.