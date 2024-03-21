Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK's new captain for IPL 2024, succeeds MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dropped a captaincy bombshell in the lead-up to the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the leader of the Yellow Brigade for the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. MS Dhoni has stepped down for the second time as Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK in IPL 2024(BCCI/IPL)

Replacing Dhoni as the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings, Gaikwad will lead the five-time winners for the first time in the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk on Sunday.

MS Dhoni steps down for the second time

Already embracing the twilight phase of his legendary career, CSK icon Dhoni has stepped down as the leader of the defending champions for the second time ahead of the tournament opener. At 42, the former India skipper is in speculations about finishing up his iconic career after IPL 2024. Dhoni had relinquished CSK captaincy before the start of IPL 2022.

What happened in IPL 2022?

CSK then picked veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the leader of the franchise for IPL 2022. Following CSK's unimpressive start under Jadeja, Dhoni took over the reins from Jadeja in the same season. Nicknamed Thala, the CSK gloveman was re-appointed as captain after eight games at the time. A season later, CSK bounced back from a forgetful under Dhoni's leadership. The Ranchi stalwart guided Chennai to a record-equaling fifth title in the 2023 season of the cash-rich league.

‘Dhoni handed over CSK captaincy to Gaikwad’

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period," CSK said in a statement on their website. "The team looks forward to the upcoming season," the statement added.

Dhoni's record as CSK captain

Dhoni and Co. outclassed Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final-over thriller to equal Mumbai Indians (MI) feat of five IPL titles last year. Dhoni, who captained CSK in the IPL 2023 season with a heavily strapped left knee, had asserted that the 2024 campaign would be a 'gift' to his fans. The beating heart of the Super Kings, Dhoni has won 128 games and lost 82 as leader of the CSK franchise. Dhoni captained CSK in 212 IPL matches. The former India skipper bid farewell to international cricket on August 15, 2020.