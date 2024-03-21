'MS Dhoni’s legacy as CSK’s leader shines bright': Irfan Pathan's tribute to MSD after Ruturaj takes captaincy baton

For the second time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has decided to step down as the leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. Dhoni relinquished captaincy on Thursday, the eve of Chennai's IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed the new captain of the Yellow Briagde for the 2024 season. Irfan Pathan reflected on Dhoni's legacy ahead of IPL 2024(Irfan Pathan Instagram/AP)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after CSK confirmed the leadership change for IPL 2024, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan reflected on Dhoni's legacy in the cash-rich league. The former CSK cricketer also shared a special message for newly-appointed skipper Gaikwad. "In the ever-expanding galaxy of cricket, MS Dhoni’s legacy as CSK’s leader shines bright, akin to a supernova, illuminating the path for the franchise with unparalleled brilliance and allure. His leadership will be remembered for decades to come. Good luck Ruturaj for your new responsibility as a CSK leader," Pathan said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK's new captain for IPL 2024, succeeds MS Dhoni

Gaikwad to lead CSK in IPL 2024

Dhoni's successor, Gaikwad, has played six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20Is for India. The CSK opener made his debut in the 2020 edition of the world's richest T20 league. The new CSK skipper has played 52 matches for the five-time winners. Opener Gaikwad claimed the Orange Cap in CSK’s title-winning season in 2021. CSK retained Gaikwad for INR 6 crore ahead of the 2022 edition. According to a brief statement shared by CSK, Dhoni handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Gaikwad.

Dhoni picks Gaikwad as CSK captain

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," CSK said in a statement.

Did you know?

Dhoni has captained CSK in every season of the IPL since 2008. However, the former CSK stepped down as captain for IPL 2022. Dhoni took over the captaincy reins from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after eight matches of the 2022 season. The 42-year-old had knee surgery last year after the IPL 2023. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have lifted the famous trophy a record five times.