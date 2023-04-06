Watch: MS Dhoni's amazing reaction to ex-chief selector's 'aashirvaad' and 'salute', emotional reunion with Vijay

The Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the 2023 Indian Premier League earlier this week, when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on their homecoming to Chepauk. After CSK posted a mammoth score of 217/7 in 20 overs, they restricted the Super Giants to 205/7 with Moeen Ali being the key bowler for the side, registering figures of 4/26 in four overs. With the bat, CSK had many star performers with Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31 balls) once again shining for the side, while Devon Conway (47), Shivam Dube (27) and Ambati Rayudu (27*) also making key contributions. However, it was captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who drove the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium crazy with his incredible twin-sixes against Mark Wood in the final over of the innings.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth with MS Dhoni(CSK)

Dhoni arrived at the crease with five balls remaining in the last over; he smashed the very first ball against Wood over deep third man for a maximum. Wood went short and near Dhoni's body on the third ball of the over, but Dhoni was ready and attempted a glorious pull, sending the ball past the third man boundary for a second six. The fans and former cricketers alike raved about Dhoni's incredible hitting against one of the fastest bowlers in the world, and India's former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth shared a rather emotional moment with Dhoni when the duo met in Mumbai following the game.

CSK will meet Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium later this week and Srikkanth, who is part of the commentary panel for the IPL, expressed his delight at Dhoni's sixes and further blessed him in a wholesome moment.

“I salute you, boss," Srikkantha, India's opener in the 1983 World Cup, said, as he shook hands with Dhoni. The CSK captain, then, asked, “are you coming or going? What's happening?”

Srikkanth replied, "I'm doing commentary here, I was doing commentary when you were hitting sixes. Superb, I tell you. Honestly, I tell you, I'm happy for you. God bless you!”

Watch the moment here:

Murali Vijay, the former Chennai Super Kings opener, was also present as he met Dhoni as well as the other CSK members at the hotel.

Their opponents on May 8 – Mumbai Indians – endured a poor start to the 2023 season as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered an 8-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. CSK, meanwhile, have played two matches so far, losing their opener against Gujarat Titans before making a remarkable comeback against KL Rahul's LSG.

