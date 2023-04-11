Dhoni's elite record smashed as IPL 2023 viewership hits brand new high during Faf's 115m six, RCB-LSG last over drama

It has been an entertaining start to IPL 2023 where the trend so far has been that no total, even those above 200, aren't safe. Rinku Singh's ridiculous striking helped KKR chase 205 against Gujarat Titans while the match between RCB-LSG saw a thriller of a contest at the M Chinnaswamy on Monday with the visitors winning by a wicket after a last-over drama where bowler picked up two wickets and then missed a run-out chance at the non-striker's end while wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled at the worst moment. The packed RCB crowd who roared their loudest during the firework from their batters earlier that evening, were reduced to pin drop silence at the end of the night. MS Dhoni; Moments from RCB-LSG match

It was entertainment right from ball one as Virat Kohli got off to an aggressive start before scoring his 46th fifty in his IPL career. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis then carried the momentum with monstrous sixes, one of which went for a record distance of 115 metres, before Glenn Maxwell went berserk as well with his fifty. RCB stopped at 212 for the loss of just two wickets.

ALSO READ: After intense handshake, LSG share mind-boggling Kohli-Gambhir moment post RCB win; fans call it 'miracle'

While LSG did not get off to a promising start, losing three wickets early amid their skipper struggling at a run-a-ball rate, Marcus Stoinis and then Nicholas Pooran turned the game completely in favour of LSG, with their blitzkrieg half-century knocks that put the team within a gettable distance from the the total that looked colossal the start of the innings. LSG fumbled again after an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal saw their last mainstay batter Ayush Badoni walk out. But overcoming nerves and a drama-filled over, with a bit of fortune as well, LSG stole the much needed single in the last ball to seal the win.

With the win, the RCB-LSG clash entered the recod books in IPL as the tie singled-handedly beat Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's elite record. During his three-ball knock against LSG last week, IPL 2023 viewership on Jio Cinemas has recahed a record high of 1.7 crore. He had in fact broken his own record of 1.6 crore, which he had achieved during his knock against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 season opener.

On Monday, IPL 2023 witnessed a new record. When Du Plessis made a mockery of LSG bowlers during his entertaining fifty, IPL's digital viewership had peaked to 1.8 crore on Jio Cinemas and it had reached a same margin during the last over as well.

The win sent LSG to the top of the table with three wins in four matches while RCB dropped to the seventh spot after their second loss in IPL 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON