Watch: MS Dhoni's last-minute field change scripts Virat Kohli's downfall in CSK vs RCB match, video goes viral

Unlike other cricketers, it might not be fair to judge the value that MS Dhoni brings to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just by looking at the runs he scores or the catches he takes and the stumpings he affects. Of course, batting in the middle-order and keeping wickets are his principal roles in CSK but it's the things he does from behind the stumps during a match and the words of wisdom that he shares in the dressing room that make him invaluable even two years after international retirement. Dhoni's strategic mind again came to the fore in the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai when the legendary cricketer's last-minute fielding change brought about the downfall of Virat Kohli.

Chasing a daunting target of 217, RCB had lost captain Faf du Plessis very early and the responsibility to build a solid foundation for the chase now rested on Kohli's shoulders.

When CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was on his mark to start the 5th over, Dhoni was seen waving to the fine-leg fielder to move to his left, closer to where a deep square-leg fielder would stand.

The first ball from Mukesh was a short one on the pads and Kohli, almost like he had no idea that the fielder had moved squarer, pulled it straight down to deep square-leg where Shivam Dube took a sharp catch.

Videos of Dhoni's strategic brilliance that spelt doom for Kohli started doing rounds on social media.

This was not the only incident involving Dhoni that trended on Twitter on Tuesday. The former CSK skipper's gesture after Mukesh Choudhary had dropped three catches also won the hearts of the Twitterati.

The match also turned out to be a good one for CSK. They returned to winning ways by beating RCB by 23 runs. This was the defending champions' first win in IPL 2022 after four straight losses.

Despite the win, CSK still find themselves at the bottom half of the points table. They are number 9 with two points in five matches.