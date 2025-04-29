'MS Dhoni said 'You got the baby...' Virat Kohli told him...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's chat with IPL legends disclosed

Rajasthan Royals team manager, Romi Bhinder, on Monday revealed that Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently had a chat with IPL legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni ahead of his record-scripting night in Jaipur, where he smashed a 35-ball century to power his side to an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. The win not only saw the Royals end their losing streak, but also brought them a lifeline in the race to the playoffs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans on Monday

Speaking to Sports Today moments after Vaibhav's 38-ball 101, en route to which he became the fastest Indian batter to an IPL ton and the youngest-ever to a triple-figure score in T20 cricket, Bhinder recalled the 14-year-old meeting former Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni when Rajasthan had hosted the five-time IPL winners in Guwahati earlier in the tournament. Bhinder even drew parallels between the two as he disclosed Dhoni's exact words for Vaibhav.

"Yes, he met Dhoni the last game we played in Guwahati. So he met Mahi. He will again meet him in our reverse fixture against CSK. But I can see similar traits in both men. Both are calm and cool, but still play aggressive cricketing shots. So there are a few similarities."

"MS Dhoni also praised him a lot, he said 'ok, you got the baby in your team. The baby is showing the great shots like a matured player," said Bhinder.

Vaibhav will next get the opportunity to meet Dhoni when the Royals travel to Chennai for a clash on May 12

'Virat Kohli also told him...'

Vaibhav, who has been fond of former India captain Virat Kohli, also met the superstar during Rajasthan match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 36-year-old shared a few batting tips with the youngster in their short interaction.

"Vaibhav likes Virat Kohli a lot. They met and shared a couple of tips. Virat also told him that how to be grounded and how to stay humble and work hard," said Bhinder.

Rajasthan will next face Mumbai Indians at home on May 1.