MS Dhoni seeks help from strangers in Ranchi road, wows the internet with his humility - Watch

Ever since bursting on the international stage and then leading India to two world titles (T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup), MS Dhoni is seen as one of the most respected cricketers across the globe. While Dhoni's leadership abilities stand as the highlight of his cricketing journey, his role as a finisher and sharp glovework behind the stumps are two more traits, which have been marveled upon.

Such has been his charisma that even batting legend Sunil Gavaskar turned into a fan during the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which was won by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super King (CSK). The 1983 World Cup-winner, who was engaged in post-match analysis with Kevin Pietersen on live TV, had left the conversation midway and rushed towards Dhoni to get an autograph on his shirt.

Despite enjoying massive fanfare, Dhoni has also won hearts with his humility and every now then fans are blessed with such heartwarming posts on social media.

A new video of Dhoni interacting with two locals in his hometown Ranchi is doing rounds on social media. In the video Dhoni can be seen asking for directions, also clarifying the doubts. He then shakes his hands and obliges for a selfie, a gesture which would certainly make a fan's day.

Recently a video of him playing popular mobile game Candy Crush on a flight had gone viral. As reported by WION, the small clip led to 3.6 million downloads of the gaming application in just three hours.

That's not it another video of Dhoni's garage, which showed his bikes and car possessions, was a hit among the fans. The video was shared by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who paid a visit to Dhoni at his hometown.

In yet another interesting incident, Dhoni broke his hiatus on social media and gave fans a glimpse of his 42nd birthday celebration, sharing an adorable video him cutting the cake and feeding it to his pet dogs.

Under Dhoni, the Super Kings have won the prestigious IPL on five occasions, matching Mumbai Indians' record of winning the tournament for the highest number of times. While many had anticipated the previous season to be his final, Dhoni has stayed away from any retirement talks.

However, he was troubled with a knee problem during the season and the CSK captain had underwent a surgery after the tournament in Mumbai.

