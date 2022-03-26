'I didn't expect that coming from MS at this point': CSK CEO says he was 'surprised' when Dhoni stepped down as captain

On Thursday, the Chennai Super Kings sent shock waves across their fanbase when they announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had stepped down as the captain of the side. Ravindra Jadeja was named the new skipper of the side and will begin his captaincy tenure with the opening game of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight.

Dhoni had led the Super Kings to their fourth IPL title last year and the franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a video posted on Chennai Super Kings' official YouTube channel, admitted that he was “surprised” and didn't “expect” Dhoni to step down as skipper at this point. However, he also revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter had spoke to Jadeja over the same after the last year's title-winning season.

“I spoke to Jaddu in the evening when we went for practice. He told me that MS had indicated to him last year after IPL that he will have to take on more responsibilities. He had also indicated that at one point, he (Jadeja) may have to take over as captain. The fact that Dhoni is going to be playing alongside him in the matches, it will be helpful for Jaddu (Jadeja) also to get the inputs from MS. It should be a great help,” Viswanathan said.

“When I heard the news, I was a little bit surprised. I didn't expect that coming from MS at this point of time. That is my personal view. The fact is whatever MS does, as far as CSK is concerned, he will do it in the best interests of the franchise. He is been one of the most important players a captain, a wicketkeeper, an all-rounder, for CSK. I think whatever he does, whatever decision he takes, will be the right decision for CSK because I know he has the interests of CSK foremost in his mind.”

Viswanathan further added that Jadeja has been one of the “most consistent” players of the side over the past many years, and remains positive about the captaincy switch.

“Dhoni has come up with a decision which, though it may not be very sweet for others, will be very good for the franchise. There's no change, MS is always there. He's going to be there, guiding not only Jaddu but also the CSK fans, as well as the CSK team. We can always look for a good future for CSK. He's done the right thing now, handing over the captaincy to Jaddu, who is probably one of the most consistent players in CSK over the past eight years. It will be a good change for CSK,” added Viswanathan.