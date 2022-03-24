'He is, he was and he will be CSK': Fans pay tribute to MS Dhoni as he steps down from captaincy; 'End of an era'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), handing over the leadership role to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK confirmed the development on their official Twitter profile, adding that Dhoni will continue to “represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

Dhoni relinquishing the leadership role at Chennai marked the end of an era for the franchise; the wicketkeeper-batter guided the CSK to four Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021), in addition to two titles in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 (2010 and 2014).

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement.

Now 40, MS Dhoni's fitness and form remain a concern as the former CSK captain is active only in the Indian Premier League in professional cricket. Dhoni returned to training at CSK earlier this month.

As the Chennai Super Kings made the announcement, the fans paid tribute to MS Dhoni and thanked him for his contributions as captain to the CSK:

CSK is the golden part of Dhoni's captaincy legacy. CSK achieved everything under him. Don't like this decision one bit as this is probably his last season in the IPL as well. Truly the end of an era.



Dhoni is, Dhoni was and Dhoni will be CSK🙌#WhistlePodu #Thala pic.twitter.com/i5ustxhTaG — Robin (@robin_rounder) March 24, 2022

Jaddu takes over from Dhoni. The first ever leadership change in CSK. End of an era. A mere thank you doesn't do justice to Thala's contributions to put CSK as one of the greatest sporting franchises on the global arena. End of an era! #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 24, 2022

End of an Era from CSK.!Dhoni will remain one of the most successful captain in the history of IPL.!Jadeja to start the new Era.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni started his captaincy stinct with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/iX0NhkAGKV — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni has left a legacy behind which is incredibly tough for anyone to reach. 12 seasons as CSK captain, 9 finals and 4 trophies. Mad success as a captain, one of the mastermind of the game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2022

It is going to be so weird not seeing Dhoni and Kohli walking out for CSK vs RCB toss. Used to be a wholesome moment. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2022

Dhoni leaving captaincy after winning the the IPL trophy is typical vintage Dhoni. Going only after the job is done. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

The appointment of Ravindra Jadeja's marks the first change in captaincy in the franchise. Earlier, CSK's former batter Suresh Raina had captained the franchise in a sole game during the 2012 Champions League T20 game against Yorkshire.

Dhoni had announced his international retirement in 2020, with his appearance in the 2019 World Cup being the last for India.

The Chennai Super Kings will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament on March 26. It will be a rematch of the previous year's final where the MS Dhoni-led side defeated KKR by 27 runs to win its fourth title.