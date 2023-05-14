MS Dhoni to target stability in hunt to secure qualification: CSK's predicted XI vs KKR

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 14. CSK have won seven and lost four of their twelve games so far with the game against LSG abandoned. They will be looking to make it three wins in a row against KKR after a comfortable win against DC in their last game.

Victory against KKR would make CSK the first team to confirm qualification to the playoffs(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the LSG in their first home game of the season. The Super Kings made it two wins in a row as they beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK then narrowly lost to RR at Chepauk. CSK got back to winning ways as they beat RCB in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK then beat KKR but lost to RR and PBKS in consecutive games. Their game against LSG in Lucknow was washed out with 4 deliveries remaining in the LSG innings with them at 125/7. Then CSK comfortably beat MI and DC in Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last time out, a string of cameos from the CSK's middle and lower-middle order batters, led by MS Dhoni's 9-ball 20, helped CSK post a competitive 167/8. A disciplined bowling effort led by the impressive Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) then saw the home team apply the stranglehold on the DC batters to restrict them to 140/8 and win the match by 27 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 408 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 468 runs in ten innings and has already scored five half-centuries this season. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 315 and 266 runs respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order. Ambati Rayudu has been in poor form in what increasingly looks like his final season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have scalped 20 wickets between them so far.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker for the team with 19 scalps but has conceded more than ten runs an over. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 16 wickets and Moeen Ali has also picked up 9 wickets so far. Akash Singh, Hangargekar and Mitchel Santner have also chipped in with 11 wickets between them so far. Chahar has also chipped in with four wickets in six games.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly against DC to win the game with a par-score on the board.

Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact player.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON