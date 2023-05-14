Kolkata's deadly spin trio look to halt Super Kings juggernaut: KKR predicted XI vs CSK

IPL 2023, KKR predicted XI vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what will be their final away game of the season. KKR suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their last game in Kolkata. Having won five and lost seven, KKR are seventh on the points table and need to win both of their remaining matches to remain in contention for the playoffs. KKR predicted XI vs CSK(AFP)

The batters failed to reach a par-score against Rajasthan Royals and the bowlers too looked out of sorts as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson smashed the ball all around the park.

Venkatesh Iyer has scored 371 runs so far this season, and showed signs of returning to form with a half-century against RR. Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana have done the bulk of scoring with 353 and 348 runs under their names respectively.

Andre Russell and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have chipped in with 218 and 216 runs respectively.

The spinners have been the main wicket-takers for KKR this season. Varun Chakravarthy has picked 17 wickets at an economy of 8. Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma have scalped 17 wickets between them at an economy.

However, the quicks Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Umesh Yadav have been disappointing and have only managed 4 wickets among them. The trio have not been a part of the team in the last few games and it is likely to remain the same given the spin friendly conditions at Chepauk.

Openers: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Bowlers: Harshit Rana

Impact player: Anukul Roy

