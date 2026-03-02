MS Dhoni turns wide call into a spectacle, playful act lights up CSK training

MS Dhoni ready to return for another IPL season

Meanwhile, Dhoni continues to remain a key figure at CSK, having been retained under the uncapped player rule for INR 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025. The franchise has chosen to stick with the same arrangement for the 2026 season as well, keeping his pay unchanged and reaffirming their faith in the veteran. With the bat, Dhoni delivered a steady campaign in 2025, scoring 196 runs across 14 outings. He averaged 24.50 and maintained a strike rate of 135.17, often providing quick runs in the closing overs when the team needed momentum. Earlier, the Super Kings also unveiled their new jersey for the season, signalling a fresh start. They will be eager to bounce back after a difficult 2025 campaign, in which defeats in 10 of their 14 league matches left them at the bottom of the standings.