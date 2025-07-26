‘MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli earn INR 100 crore per year through ads. Sachin Tendulkar in prime…’: Ravi Shastri's revelation

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri stunned listeners on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast—hosted by former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, and David Lloyd—when asked about the earnings of top Indian cricketers. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are among the highest earning Indian cricketers(REUTERS)

According to Shastri, icons such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar in their prime easily earned over ₹100 crore per year (~£10 million), primarily through brand endorsements. When Vaughan asked for a conversion, Shastri clarified:

"They earn a lot. They earn a lot through endorsements, for sure. You know, and upwards of a hundred crores, I would say ten million. You just calculate," Shastri said.

Shastri elaborated that these stars could manage anywhere between 15–20 advertisements in a single day during their peak, though packed cricket schedules often limited such opportunities .

The former England captains' reaction was immediate and visceral—multiple exclamations of “Wow!” reverberated in the studio, capturing the enormity of his disclosure.

"Someone like an MS Dhoni or a Virat Kohli or a Sachin Tendulkar in his pomp, they would do over 15-20 ads. And it's per day. There's no time. They could easily do more because of the amount of cricket being played. So, you know, they'll do an ad for a year and give it to us and give a day," Shastri added.

Shastri placed his revelations within the larger transformation of cricket’s commercial landscape in India, which accelerated in two phases -- first after the 1983 World Cup victory and then the rise of the IPL, leading to booming revenues from TV rights, sponsorships, and advertising deals. He also remarked on the immense pressure that comes with such financial and public scrutiny—a life of “no privacy” and short public memory for failures.

The figures highlight how Indian cricket transcends sport to become a commercial juggernaut, rivalling global athletes like Messi or Ronaldo in earnings potential. While central contracts and match fees offer financial stability, the bulk of top players' wealth comes from endorsements. Despite high demand, players could engage in only a few ad shoots a year—due to packed international and domestic calendars.