MS Dhoni visibly annoyed, has animated chat with umpire after CSK’s Wankhede debacle vs Mumbai Indians

Just when it seemed Chennai Super Kings were looking for a turnaround in IPL 2025, having snapped their five-match losing streak with a win in Chandigarh against Punjab Kings, they faltered yet again, going down to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chennai lost by nine wickets to remain at the bottom of the points table. MS Dhoni with umpire after Suryakumar Yadav hit match-winning six against CSK

Mumbai showed no signs of discomfort in the chase of 177 at home, especially with their icon, Rohit Sharma, bouncing back to form. Having stuttered in the opening half of the tournament, the India captain answered back his critics in style with an unbeaten 44-ball 70 as Mumbai chased down the target with 26 balls to spare.

En route, Rohit also stitched a match-winning hundred-run stand for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed back-to-back sixes against Matheesha Pathirana to wrap up the chase.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni did not look happy after the loss. Instead of heading towards the MI players for the post-match ritualistic handshake, he rather walked up to the umpire and engaged in an animated discussion. He seemed annoyed about something, but there was no audio in the clip from that moment, which went viral on social media after the match.

Where did Chennai falter?

Dhoni reckoned the visitors failed to accelerate during the slog overs, resulting in a below-par score, as Chennai were well aware that dew would come into play during the second innings of the match.

"I think we were quite below par, because we all knew that dew will come in the second half and we were in a position to exploit the middle overs, and I just felt that Bumrah being one of the best death bowlers in the world right now, I felt once they started their death bowling early, that was the time we should have capitalized and started our slog slightly early and after that even if Bumrah also goes for runs it's a plus point, I think there were a few overs there we could have got slightly more runs. We needed those runs because 175 with the dew around is not a par score," he said in the post-match presentation.

Chennai will next travel home, hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, and Punjab Kings on April 30.