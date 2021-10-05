'MS Dhoni will probably tell Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri': Vaughan on CSK star's inclusion in India T20 WC squad

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni could perhaps vouch for Shardul Thakur's inclusion in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. Vaughan's comments came after Shardul returned with outstanding figures of 4 overs 2 for 13 albeit in a losing cause in an IPL 2021 match against the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Thakur is not a part of the initial 15-member Indian squad selected for T20 World Cup. But Vaughan believes, Dhoni, who is also the mentor of the Indian side for the ICC event in UAE and Oman, could have a word with captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri after Shardul's consistent performances in the IPL.

“The mentor of Indian T20 team (MS Dhoni) is behind the stumps, he's the captain of CSK and you probably think he's gonna tell Virat and Shastri 'you know come on…',” Vaughan said in a Cricbuzz video.

It was Shardul Thakur’s (2-13) twin strikes in the 15th over that brought Chennai back into the game when the fast bowler clean bowled Ravichandran Ashwin and then-top-scorer Shikhar Dhawan (39) was brilliantly snapped in the covers by Moeen Ali.

If it wasn't for Shimron Hetmyer, who played a brilliant cameo of 28 off just 18 balls then CSK could well have gone on to beat DC.

Vaughan compared Shardul's all-round abilities with the legendary Ian Botham and said the CSK cricketer can ‘make things happen’.

“Thakur is very similar to Ian Botham. He makes things happen with the ball in hand. He did it in the Test series. He's doing it in the IPL," Vaughan said.

Vaughan said Shardul has the deceptive pace that confuses the batters and they find it difficult to judge the actual pace of the ball.

"Shardul has that ability to make things happen. He's got that deceptive pace. You watch him bow, you think he's just doing it normally but he's a very good deception. The ball that got Ashwin, was just through him.

“He can surprise the batter and obviously the subtle variation that batsmen seem to find it difficult to pick. He's certainly doing something with the ball that is deceiving the batters,” Vaughan added.