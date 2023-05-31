'MS Dhoni will seek medical advice': CSK CEO breaks silence on MSD's knee injury after IPL 2023

Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has broken his silence about the future of the former India skipper after a title-winning season in the celebrated tournament on Wednesday. Equalling Mumbai Indians' (MI) incredible feat of winning five IPL titles, Dhoni's CSK side outclassed Gujarat Titans (GT) in Tuesday's final of the world's richest tournament.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Dhoni-led CSK edged past Hardik Pandya's men in a rain-curtailed encounter to lift the famous trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Already embracing the twilight phase of his trophy-laden career, former India skipper Dhoni had reportedly featured in the IPL 2023 with a heavily strapped left knee. However, the 41-year-old played every single match of the Yellow Brigade. Sharing a crucial update about Dhoni's knee injury, CSK CEO Viswanathan revealed that the former India captain would be taking medical advice before deciding his future with the Chennai-based franchise.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

When asked about whether there is a possibility that Dhoni can opt against featuring for CSK next season which can also enhance Chennai's auction purse, Viswanathan clarified that it is up to the former India skipper to take a call on his future with the franchise. "Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts," Viswanathan said.

