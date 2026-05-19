MS Dhoni won’t tell you, but he’s retired from IPL – CSK know it, and soon, fans will too

About half an hour before the toss yesterday, MS Dhoni was at last spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, his first sighting at the historic Chepauk, where, after years of service to the Chennai Super Kings, he was crowned Thala. However, the real story was brewing on social media when Russell Radhakrishnan, the team manager, posted a picture with the man himself on his X handle. Despite the lack of a caption, the post said it all. This was Dhoni’s last dance. The man who put CSK on the map. The legend who, to a large extent, was responsible for the birth and rise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India’s greatest white-ball captain had quietly ridden into the sunset. You just had to notice the hints.

MS Dhoni is done(PTI)

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And honestly, it could well be time. Dhoni has nothing left to prove, nor does he need to put his body through the rigours of the IPL anymore. He is 44, turning 45 in less than 20 days. By next year, he will be closing in on 46. Come on, is he really expected to play on? If any doubt still lingered, the post-match scenes all but confirmed his farewell, as CSK’s thank-you lap unofficially marked the end of an era. Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s old friend, walked up to him and the two shared a warm hug. Before that, Dhoni posed for pictures with the cameramen who, over the years, had immortalised him through their lenses. He sat down with the ground staff, waved to the crowd, and cherished every bit of the adulation, visibly emotional throughout. If that isn’t a fitting goodbye, nothing is.

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{{^usCountry}} Then again, the 2023 final makes for a compelling argument. The stars were aligned for Dhoni to walk away on a high. A fifth title under his captaincy – second in two years – would have been the perfect exit in a sport where fairytale endings are rare. In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Dhoni’s last match for India, he couldn’t take the team over the line. In Tests, he dropped a bombshell when no one saw it coming. In the IPL, though, this was his moment. But Dhoni decided to come back and delay the inevitable. He had always said he wanted his final match to be in front of the Chennai crowd. And last evening, even if not as a player, it could very well have been. Why life without Dhoni is a must for CSK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then again, the 2023 final makes for a compelling argument. The stars were aligned for Dhoni to walk away on a high. A fifth title under his captaincy – second in two years – would have been the perfect exit in a sport where fairytale endings are rare. In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Dhoni’s last match for India, he couldn’t take the team over the line. In Tests, he dropped a bombshell when no one saw it coming. In the IPL, though, this was his moment. But Dhoni decided to come back and delay the inevitable. He had always said he wanted his final match to be in front of the Chennai crowd. And last evening, even if not as a player, it could very well have been. Why life without Dhoni is a must for CSK {{/usCountry}}

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Sadly enough, this CSK season has revolved more around Dhoni than the team’s actual performances. With coach Stephen Fleming and captain Gaikwad never offering a clear picture of his availability, CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign was overshadowed by Dhoni, even if the great man never intended it to be. And that is exactly why the franchise is better off moving on from him. For all one knows, this may well have been CSK’s plan all along: keep Dhoni behind the scenes but bring up his name every now and then to ensure the fanbase stays invested. CSK enjoyed healthy crowd turnouts throughout the season, and the primary reason was not necessarily the cricket or the team itself, but the hope that Dhoni might finally turn up for one game. What was initially expected to be a two-week injury stretched through almost the entire season. With Dhoni not travelling with the squad either, the signs became even clearer. CSK are preparing, if not already ready, for a life after Dhoni. As should fans.

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And rightly so. Players like Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should no longer be the sole focal points of the IPL. Whatever audience their presence can pull in remains valuable, but it should never become the be-all and end-all of their franchises. CSK, for too long, depended on Dhoni. It is time they moved on and forged new superstars. Sanju Samson and Gaikwad can carry fanbases of their own as, ultimately, it is results, not just superstardom, that win fans over.

Dhoni’s official retirement announcement will never come during or just before a season, because he knows it would take the limelight away from the team. Perhaps it will arrive on some random day, when the thought won’t even cross our minds. But even if it never does, don’t be surprised, because he may already have played his final match. “My body is a little weak”. It doesn’t get more transparent than that.

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Dhoni may remain around the franchise, not because CSK need him, but because it is family to him. The love he has received from Chennai arguably dwarfs even the affection he received while playing for India, harsh as that may sound. So yes, whenever an IPL season comes around, Dhoni may still emerge – just not with bat and pads anymore, but as a mentor, guide, and the link that helps make CSK’s transition smoother.

He will always keep his hotel room doors open.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Bhattacharya ...Read More Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer. Read Less

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