'MS Dhoni would've hit that for six if...': Brett Lee's enormous remark on Sandeep Sharma's last over in CSK vs RR

The Chennai Super Kings came close to a stunning win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night, as the side conceded a narrow three-run loss in Chennai. The side's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni steered a brilliant comeback for the Super Kings after they were left reeling at 113/6 at the end of the 15th over of the innings. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 off 17 deliveries; he hit successive sixes against Sandeep Sharma in the final over of the match but failed to hit a maximum on the last ball, when CSK needed five to win.

MS Dhoni(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep was lauded for his bowling under-pressure, and former Australia pacer Brett Lee also praised the 29-year-old bowler for keeping calm while bowling to Dhoni. Lee stated that haad Sandeep missed his yorker by an inch, Dhoni would've won the game for the Super Kings.

Also read: 'He's in form and leading his team by example': Mohammad Kaif drops epic statement for discarded India star amid IPL

“I like what he said in his post-match interview about how over the wicket wasn't working, so he came around the wicket. But you're right. It's right within his arc, that sweet spot, and if he missed it by an inch, it would have gone for six. Full credit to Sandeep Sharma, bowling with a wet ball to MS Dhoni who is on fire, they've got the whole crowd against them. He closed out the game under pressure and that is absolutely hats off to him to win by three runs,” Lee told JioCinema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh was also impressed by Sharma's bowling in the final over, especially after he began with two successive wides and was further hit by Dhoni for back-to-back sixes.

“It started with two wides and then a dot ball, and then we got to see two sixes as well. When the sixes were hit, the pressure was bound to catch up. At that time, you had to back yourself. We have heard the same thing from Dhoni that he will capitalize on every mistake a bowler makes and punish him with a six. He always puts that pressure on the bowler, so imagine the mental state Sandeep Sharma was in. He knew that this batter will hit sixes if I make even the smallest mistake. Executing it the way he did is something that should be recognized,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON