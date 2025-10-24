Multan Sultans owner tears PCB's legal notice in half, takes down ‘incompetent’ PSL management during fierce speech

Despite reports of Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans and their ownership board receiving threats of blacklisting from Pakistan’s premier franchise T20 league, the response provided to a legal notice served by the organising committee of the PSL and the PCB was emphatic by owner Ali Tareen. Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen tears the legal notice in half.(X)

In a four-minute long video shared to social media, the Pakistan businessman locked horns with the PSL for the latest time in a long series of conflicts between himself and the league management. Tareen laid it all out on the table, pointing out what he sees as a long list of flaws with the flawed PSL management, and their refusal to onboard criticism of any kind.

Tareen thoroughly deconstructed the image the PSL has of itself and the demands it makes of its franchises, compared to the stark reality of the cricket situation in Pakistan. Tareen ended his speech with an emphatic image, as he took the sheaf of papers which included the PSL’s legal notice, and simply tore it in half.

“This is the issue. You don’t want to work with your stakeholders. You just want that we sit silently and toe your line. You are so used to the yes-men and minions that you can’t even take a little bit of criticism,” said Tareen in his impassioned comments against the PSL.

Tareen goes after PCB for Champions Trophy mishap

“Until today, I haven’t received one call, one email, one invitation to ask me what my issues are, so that we can meet together and address them, and see what improvement we can bring to the league. Directly a legal notice,” continued Tareen. “If you were even a little competent, you would know this is not how you manage something.”

Tareen then went on to make a sarcastic apology for having higher expectations of the PSL and what it needs to do for Pakistan cricket. He also targeted the PCB for their lax approach to Champions Trophy preparations, and for not understanding the gravity of failing to attract crowds during the first major ICC tournament in Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Tareen has been very vocal about a number of issues pertaining to the PSL in the past, particularly condemning them for a self-congratulatory stance despite waning number of fans in the stands and watching on television, or even engaging with the league digitally. His criticisms have ranged from the minutiae of the league such as artists lip-syncing at opening ceremonies, all the way to larger issues with the growth of the PSL.

In particular, Tareen has spent recent weeks demanding more transparency around the PSL’s rebidding process for the franchise teams, with the teams set to go under the hammer once again now that the original 10-year contracts have been completed. Tareen has been vocal on social media in the past, and this sort of response is not surprising given his active battle with PSL management.